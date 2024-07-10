Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.69.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$22.10 and a 12 month high of C$32.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 92.68%.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Tania M. Clarke acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,888.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

