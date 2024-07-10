Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,026 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,446,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in National Grid by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGG opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.27. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

