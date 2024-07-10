Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 11,714 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,687,000 after buying an additional 1,063,450 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,135,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,095,000 after buying an additional 233,288 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 333,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 223,097 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,214,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,957,000 after buying an additional 100,374 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $782.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

