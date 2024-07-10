Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 17,978 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB opened at $98.19 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

