Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,900,000 after purchasing an additional 407,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,421,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,801,000 after purchasing an additional 466,511 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,455,000 after purchasing an additional 628,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,062,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,148,000 after purchasing an additional 150,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.