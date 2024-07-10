Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,239 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,791 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $508,781.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,242.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,099 shares of company stock worth $6,537,103 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

