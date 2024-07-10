Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.84 Million Stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 209.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,808 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.28% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGOV. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 509,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,250,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,262,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $779,000.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

