Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.02 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after purchasing an additional 149,159 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,758,000 after purchasing an additional 343,175 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,116,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,307,000 after purchasing an additional 467,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,653,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

A opened at $125.42 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on A. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.13.

View Our Latest Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.