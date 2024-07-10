Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,434,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $81.61. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $82.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2704 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

