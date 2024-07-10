Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 502,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,615,000 after acquiring an additional 77,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,181,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $132.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $132.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

