Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,835 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 114,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IBDX opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

