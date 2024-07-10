Jefferies Financial Group Increases Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $150.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IBKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.63.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $125.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average is $109.31. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,226 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 264,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,476,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

