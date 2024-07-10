Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 523.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,946 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 30.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,227,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 151.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $33,788.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,803.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $123,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,053,978.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,803.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,728 shares of company stock worth $785,980. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

