Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,406 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.53% of First Bancorp worth $37,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in First Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 117,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 17,233.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.03.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.12 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $30,500.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

