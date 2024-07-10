Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,359,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,307 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $38,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $198.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.