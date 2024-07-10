Jennison Associates LLC Buys 15,081 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.46% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IE. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 28,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $352,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 301,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.85. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.80. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 3,007.59%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

