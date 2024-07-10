Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 110,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Teledyne Technologies worth $29,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 375.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 98.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

TDY stock opened at $381.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.24. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

