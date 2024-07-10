Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 283,975 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aptiv worth $27,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aptiv by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $13,120,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $50,767,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 89,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 0.9 %

Aptiv stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.