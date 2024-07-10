Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,316 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Hilltop worth $27,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hilltop by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Hilltop by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Hilltop by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hilltop Stock Performance

HTH opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $285.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

