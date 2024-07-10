Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.10% of DT Midstream worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,407,000 after acquiring an additional 266,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $61,638,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 1,176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 799,224 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.3 %

DTM stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

