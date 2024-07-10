Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Scholar Rock by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 479.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRRK opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRRK. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $147,883 in the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

