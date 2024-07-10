Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,606,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,702,000 after acquiring an additional 733,690 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after acquiring an additional 263,435 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Terex by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 161,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Terex by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 155,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEX. Truist Financial cut their price target on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

