Jennison Associates LLC Has $32.66 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,932 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC's holdings in Hershey were worth $32,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $182.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.29. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $248.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

