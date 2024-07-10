Jennison Associates LLC Has $34.53 Million Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,030 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Materion worth $34,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Materion by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Materion by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Materion in the first quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 84.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 26,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 442,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 201,835 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,092.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $128,862.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTRN

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $104.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $385.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.84 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

Materion Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.