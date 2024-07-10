Jennison Associates LLC Has $37.27 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 478,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,120 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $37,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Hologic by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after buying an additional 1,168,564 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 538,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 363,796 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $24,431,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,307,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 293,714 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.