Jennison Associates LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CSX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CSX by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,993,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,787,000 after purchasing an additional 810,362 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 914,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,715,000 after acquiring an additional 712,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

CSX Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CSX opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

