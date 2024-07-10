Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $29,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 244.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $371.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.12 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

