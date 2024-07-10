Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.70% of Varonis Systems worth $36,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,104,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,153 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 39.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 274,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 77,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 476,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 97,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VRNS opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.81 million. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.