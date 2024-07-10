Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.38 Million in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,743 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in SM Energy by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. SM Energy has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

