Jennison Associates LLC Invests $3.01 Million in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 134,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LENZ. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

LENZ Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

LENZ stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($2.69). As a group, analysts forecast that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James W. Mccollum purchased 31,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $500,998.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,403,784.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

