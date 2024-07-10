Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 172 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $87,451,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 130,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 53,950 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLD opened at $380.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.60. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $452.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLD. Benchmark boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

