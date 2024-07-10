Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 19,987 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.19% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $39,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $155.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.81. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.