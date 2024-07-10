Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 56,234 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,234 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $31,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,624,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.60 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.