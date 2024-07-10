Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,339,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.08% of Grid Dynamics worth $28,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $454,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after acquiring an additional 357,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 396,320 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $791.98 million, a PE ratio of 345.12 and a beta of 1.05. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GDYN

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $31,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,901.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $31,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,901.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $37,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $734,850. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.