Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 495.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,207,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004,680 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $34,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,133 shares of company stock worth $6,500,387. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $37.22.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DYN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DYN

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.