Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 81,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $975,861. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNO

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.