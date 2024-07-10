Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,015,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,702 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $35,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,687 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,343,000 after purchasing an additional 301,011 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 19.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,734,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,436,000 after purchasing an additional 441,278 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $172,148.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,665.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $172,148.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,665.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,384 shares of company stock valued at $391,125 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DV shares. Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

