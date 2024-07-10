Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,450 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.00% of Kontoor Brands worth $33,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 421,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after buying an additional 65,990 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth $2,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Read Our Latest Report on KTB

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.