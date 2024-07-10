Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,874 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 731,679 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Transocean worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $247,741,000 after buying an additional 10,049,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,690,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $226,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,483 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Transocean by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,699,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $321,941,000 after buying an additional 5,168,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $435,306,000 after buying an additional 4,107,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $14,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIG. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

