Jennison Associates LLC Sells 133,660 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,677,708 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 133,660 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $27,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after buying an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $173,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,713,269 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $321,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,872 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.