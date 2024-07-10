Jennison Associates LLC Sells 9,608 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.45% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $30,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 515,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $747,325.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,894,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,364,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,011.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,894,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,364,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,427 shares of company stock worth $54,860,618 in the last ninety days. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.76.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

