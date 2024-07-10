Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 60.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 161,309 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 183,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $181,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $216.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.01.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.