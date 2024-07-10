Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 66.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,105,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,225,589 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

BTG stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -92.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.16%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

