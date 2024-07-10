Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Shares Down 2.1%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.14 and last traded at 0.14. 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 15,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.14.

Jericho Energy Ventures Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.14.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.