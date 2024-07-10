JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

JBLU stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,705,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,845,000 after buying an additional 3,099,071 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,781,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,910 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 49.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,576,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,328 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,450,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,475,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

