JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANGI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. Angi has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,244 shares of company stock worth $70,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Angi by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 96,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95,514 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Angi by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

