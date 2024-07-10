Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s (NASDAQ:KSPI) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 17th

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 17th. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz had issued 11,300,000 shares in its IPO on January 19th. The total size of the offering was $1,039,600,000 based on an initial share price of $92.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KSPI opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12-month low of $85.02 and a 12-month high of $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.10.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.9154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s previous dividend of $1.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,051,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,063,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,051,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,577,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

