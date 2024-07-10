JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 433,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,957,000 after acquiring an additional 298,290 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,796,000. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 66,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32,541 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 225,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the period.

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

