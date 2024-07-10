JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target to $43.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DYN. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.11.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 10.7 %

DYN opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $73,162.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,967.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,387 in the last ninety days. 20.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $140,666,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,517,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,095,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,910 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

