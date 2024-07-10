JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $62.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

NYSE ESNT opened at $55.16 on Monday. Essent Group has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.95.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,229,000 after buying an additional 440,385 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,326,000 after buying an additional 258,246 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,295,000 after buying an additional 154,591 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

